News & Insights

TEF

Telefonica open to discuss potential fiber deal with Vodafone in Spain

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

May 11, 2023 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MC is open to discussing potential partnership on fiber networks in Spain with rival Vodafone VOD.L, a company top official said on Thursday.

The Spanish firm is "open and prepared", its Chief Operating Officer Angel Vila said on Thursday, according to a company spokesperson, who confirmed an earlier report by Bloomberg.

Vodafone's recently appointed Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle, is under pressure to shake up the group, which spans over Europe and Africa and whose shares have underperformed.

The company has reportedly sought to unwind assets in Spain, though, given its size in the country, a sale to rivals would face steep anti-trust hurdles.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Pietro Lombardi and Alistair Bell)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEF
VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.