Telefonica may seek damages in event of Huawei curbs in Germany

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

September 20, 2023 — 03:59 am EDT

Written by Hakan Ersen for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE on Wednesday said it would consider seeking damages from the German government as well as legal action if Berlin imposed restrictions on using China's Huawei HWT.UL that meant retrospective changes to its network.

In a statement to Reuters, Telefonica Deutschland said it was in regular contact with the German authorities and stressed the need for consistency in planning for the security of communications infrastructure.

Earlier a government official said Germany's interior ministry plans to force telecoms operators to slash the use of equipment from Huawei and ZTE in their 5G networks after a review highlighted an over-reliance on these Chinese suppliers.

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Friederike Heine)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
