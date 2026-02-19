Markets

Telefónica, Mavenir Form AI Innovation Hub; To Showcase AI Innovation At MWC 2026

February 19, 2026 — 03:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Telefónica, S.A. (TELFY, TEF.MC), and Mavenir Systems Ltd. (MVNR), on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to create a joint AI Innovation Hub aimed at accelerating AI integration in Core Networks.

The hub will serve as a real-world testbed for AI-driven autonomous network orchestration, intent-based services, and AI-enabled monetization frameworks.

The facility will allow both companies to develop, validate, and optimize next-generation telecom solutions ahead of commercial deployment.

Mavenir highlighted its cloud-native platform as key to operationalizing AI and launching new digital and enterprise services.

The companies will showcase their AI innovation at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona from March 2 to 5, with live demonstrations of AI-enriched communications and autonomous service capabilities.

On Wednesday, Telefónica, S.A closed trading 2.70% lesser at EUR 3.5640 on the Madrid Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.