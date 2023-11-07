News & Insights

TEF

Telefonica launches offer for 28% stake it does not own in German unit

Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

November 07, 2023 — 03:12 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

Adds market capitalization details, background

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MC said on Tuesday it has agreed to launch a public tender offer to buythe 28.19% stake it does not own in its German unit, Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE, for 2.35 euros ($2.51) per share in cash.

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland closed at 1.7075 euros on Monday evening. They were suspended on Tuesday morning following the tender offer annoucement.

The German unit has a market value of around 5 billion euros and its shares are down 26% year-to-date. The Spanish telecom firm owns directly or indirectly 71.81% in Telefonica Deutschland

The announcement by Telefonica comes a day before it will publish its multi-year strategy on Wednesday.

Telefonica said in July it would shift its focus to cash generation after years of restructuring its business.

Its chief executive Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete said he would present a new strategic plan on Nov. 8 with a focus on increasing the company's free cash flow, which he said was expected to be 4 billion euros this year.

($1 = 0.9353 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Joan Faus)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.