Telefonica launches offer for 28% stake it does not own in German unit

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MC said on Tuesday it has agreed to launch a public tender offer for a 28.19% stake it does not own in its German unit, Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE, for 2.35 euros ($2.51) in cash.

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland closed at 1.7075 euros on Monday evening.

($1 = 0.9353 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Joan Faus)

