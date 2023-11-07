News & Insights

TEF

Telefonica launches offer for 28% stake it does not own in German unit

Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

November 07, 2023 — 02:55 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MC said on Tuesday it has agreed to launch a public tender offer for a 28.19% stake it does not own in its German unit, Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE, for 2.35 euros ($2.51) in cash.

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland closed at 1.7075 euros on Monday evening.

($1 = 0.9353 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Joan Faus)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.