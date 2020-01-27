Telefonica hires Morgan Stanley to seek investor for technology unit - report

Spanish telecom giant Telefonica has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to seek an investor to take a stake in its technology unit, news outlet El Confidencial reported on Monday, citing unidentified financial sources.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.