TEF

Telefonica hires banks to sell submarine cable business -Cinco Dias

Contributors
Inti Landauro Reuters
Isla Binnie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Spanish telecom firm Telefonica has hired Societe Generale and Greenhill to sell the submarine cable business of its infrastructure unit Telxius as part of its wider divestment plan, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Monday.

MADRID, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica TEF.MC has hired Societe Generale and Greenhill to sell the submarine cable business of its infrastructure unit Telxius as part of its wider divestment plan, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Monday.

The sale of the submarine cable business would be followed by other corporate operations around Telxius, the newspaper reported.

Telxius will operate 100,000 kilometres of submarine cable globally by 2021, according to its website.

A Telefonica spokesman declined to comment. Neither Societe Generale nor Greenhill were immediately available for comment.

Telefonica has been looking for ways to lighten its debt burden. Chief Operating Officer Angel Vila said last month that Telxius would "contemplate all possible alternative strategies for its underwater-cable unit".

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Isla Binnie; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters