Telefonica has approached Vodafone on Spanish broadband deal - Bloomberg News

July 28, 2023 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews, Paul Sandle, Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - Telefonica TEF.MC has approached British telecoms group Vodafone VOD.L about a potential deal involving internet broadband networks in Spain, the Spanish company's chief operating officertold Bloomberg News on Friday.

Telefonica had presented a number of proposals to Vodafone in talks in recent months, Angel Vila told Bloomberg in an interview. "The ball is now in their court," he said.

A spokesperson for Vodafone declined to comment. A spokesperson for Telefonica confirmed Vila's comments.

Vodafone's new chief executive Margherita Della Valle launched a strategic review of the company's Spanish operation in May, saying a full or partial sale of the business was an option.

Telefonica said the same month it was open to discuss a potential fibre network partnership in Spain with Vodafone.

Vodafone has reportedly sought to unwind assets in Spain, where it has suffered cut-throat competition. But given its size in the country, a sale to rivals would face steep anti-trust hurdles.

