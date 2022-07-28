Markets

Telefonica H1 Profit Falls On Lower Revenue

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Telefonica (TDE.L, TEF), on Thursday, reported first-half profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent of EUR 1.03 billion compared to EUR 8.63 billion last year.

On a per share basis, basic earnings plunged 29.2% to EUR 0.18 per share from EUR 0.26 per share in the prior year period.

Revenue for the period dropped 4.2% to EUR 19.5 billion from EUR 20.3 billion generated a year ago.

José María Álvarez-Pallete, Chairman and CEO of Telefónica, said: "We are pleased to report improved growth momentum as we continue to leverage opportunities in our markets and deliver towards our strategy focused on value creation. During the second quarter of the year we successfully launched miMovistar portfolio in Spain; Oi assets have been already integrated in Brazil, further strengthening our leadership; we are accelerating investments in UK digital infrastructure and returned to revenue growth for VMO2 in its first year on integration, whilst commercial and financial momentum remains intact in Germany."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular