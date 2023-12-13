News & Insights

Telefonica Deutschland: Management, Supervisory Boards Recommend Acceptance Of Acquisition Offer

December 13, 2023 — 02:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF.OB, TFTHF.OB) issued their Joint Reasoned Statement on the voluntary public acquisition offer by Telefonica Local Services GmbH, of which Telefonica, S.A. is the sole shareholder, for all shares of Telefonica Deutschland not directly held by Telefonica Local Services against a cash consideration of 2.35 euros per share. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board consider the offer to be fair from a financial point of view.

The acceptance period for the offer has commenced with the publication of the offer document on 5 December 2023, and is expected to expire on 17 January 2024.

