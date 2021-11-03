TEF

Telefonica Deutschland ups 2021 guidance thanks to new customers

German telecommunications company Telefonica Deutschland raised its full-year core profit guidance on Wednesday, citing strong growth in new customer contracts for its core brand O2.

Telefonica Deutschland, which belongs to the Spanish Telefonica TEF.MC group, said 2021 adjusted operating profit (OIBDA) would rise in the low mid-single-digit percentage range, compared to its previous target for a figure slightly above previous year.

The company said its third-quarter revenues rose around 5% to 1.97 billion euros ($2.28 billion), above the 1.91 billion euros expected on average by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

