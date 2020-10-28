Telefonica Deutschland Turns To Profit In Q3; Confirms FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German telecom company Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (TELDF.OB, TFTHF.OB) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit was 390 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 24 million euros.

Basic earnings per share were 0.13 euro, compared to loss of 0.01 euro a year ago.

OIBDA amounted to 976 million euros, up 65.8 percent from last year. Adjusted OIBDA was 595 million euros, a growth of 0.8 percent.

OIBDA margin grew to 52.1 percent from 31.6 percent last year. Adjusted OIBDA margin slightly improved to 31.8 percent from 31.7 percent a year ago.

Revenues edged up 0.4 percent to 1.873 billion euros from 1.865 billion euros last year on sustained MSR and fixed revenue trends. Mobile revenues dropped 0.4 percent, while Mobile service revenue was flat.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect fiscal 2020 revenue to be flat to slightly positive and adjusted OIBDA to be broadly stable to slightly positive.

The company's 5G network went live on October 3 and is already operational in the first 15 German cities. The company is driving its 5G rollout over the coming months to reach >30 percent of population coverage by YE21, ~50 percent by YE22 and close to full coverage by YE25.

