Telefonica Deutschland sees revenue growth of 5% through 2022

Adds dividend strategy

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE plans to achieve cumulative revenue growth of 5% by the end of 2022 and bring about a sustained improvement in profitability, it said in a strategy update on Tuesday.

The subsidiary of Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC will connect 30% of German households to its 5G mobile network this year, and provide complete coverage by 2025.

“Our operational business is very resilient," CEO Markus Haas said in a statement before a presentation to investors. "We have made significant progress in expanding the network and can now look our competitors in the eye."

Telefonica Deutschland also said it would propose a dividend of 0.18 euros for the business year just ended, up from 0.17 cents the year before. The 2020 dividend would also serve as a floor for payouts from 2021 to 2023.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)

