Telefonica Deutschland Q4 Net Loss Narrows; Sees Flat To Slightly Positive FY20

(RTTNews) - Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (TELDF.OB, TFTHF.OB) reported Wednesday that fourth-quarter total loss was 32 million euros, narrower than last year's loss of 107 million euros. Basic loss per share were 0.01 euro, compared to loss of 0.04 euro last year.

Profit before tax for the period was 2 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 109 million euros.

Operating Income before Depreciation and Amortisation or OIBDA grew 31.1 percent from last year to 620 million euros. OIBDA margin was 31.5 percent, up from 24.1 percent last year.

OIBDA adjusted for exceptional effects increased 21.1 percent to 619 million euros. OIBDA adjusted for exceptional and regulatory effects based on IAS 17 posted growth of 1.7 percent to 520 million euros.

Revenue edged up 0.2 percent to 1.97 billion euros from prior year's 1.965 billion euros.

Underlying revenue grew 1.2 percent year-on-year to 1.99 billion euros, mainly driven by the good performance of the O2 Free portfolio.

Mobile business revenues, meanwhile, dropped 0.1 percent to 1.773 billion euros. Mobile postpaid saw 456 thousand net additions, driven by the O2 Free portfolio and strong partner trading.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2020, the company expects total revenue to be flat to slightly positive year-on-year compared to last year's revenue of 7.40 billion euros.

The company expects OIBDA adjusted for exceptional effects in 2020 to be broadly stable to slightly positive year-on-year compared to prior year's 2.32 billion euros.

The company has launched a two-year network-focused investment programme with a C/S peak in these years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.