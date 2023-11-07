Telefonica Deutschland Q3 Profit Rises; Backs FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF.OB, TFTHF.OB) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter profit totalled 41 million euros, higher than 39 million euros in the same period of the previous year.

The operating result or OIBDA adjusted for special effects rose 3.6 percent from last year to 665 million euros. The development was driven by the strong operating performance and successful cost management in the reporting period.

Revenue grew 2.2 percent from last year to 2.131 billion euros.

Mobile service revenue rose 3.4 percent to 1.523 billion euros, while Handset revenues fell 2.1 percent year-on-year to 395 million euros in the third quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company said it is well on track to achieve its outlook and to meet FCFaL consensus for FY23.

