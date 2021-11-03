Telefónica Deutschland Q3 OIBDA Rises, Upgrades FY21 Outlook; Lebara Switches To O2 Network

(RTTNews) - Telefónica Deutschland (TELDF.OB, TFTHF.OB) said it delivered third quarter revenue growth of 5.1% year-over-year mainly driven by accelerating MSR growth of 4.4%. Mobile postpaid net additions increased by 59% year-over-year driven by sustained traction of the O2 Free portfolio and a solid contribution from partner brands, the Group said.

Third quarter OIBDA improved 3.0% year-over-year to 613 million euros. OIBDA margin was at 31.2%, down 0.6 percentage points. Revenues were up 5.1% to 1.97 billion euros.

Telefónica Deutschland upgraded its fiscal 2021 outlook for OIBDA adjusted for exceptional effects to 'low mid-single digit percentage growth' year-over-year. The previous guidance was, slightly positive year-over-year.

Telefónica Deutschland said the company is expanding its wholesale partnerships with Lebara. Going forward, Lebara will realise its mobile business via Telefónica Deutschland's network infrastructure.

