Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Profit Rises, Revenues Up 4.4%; Narrows FY23 Outlook To Upper-range

(RTTNews) - Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF.OB, TFTHF.OB) reported that its second quarter total profit was 53 million euros, compared to 41 million euros, prior year. OIBDA adjusted for special effects was 2.7 percent higher at 646 million euros.

Revenues increased by 4.4 percent to 2.09 billion euros, driven by accelerated mobile service revenue momentum. Mobile service revenue increased 4.3 percent, handset revenue was up 6.1 percent and fixed line revenue was up 1.5 percent. Number of mobile contract connections, excluding M2M, increased by 302,000 customers.

Telefonica Deutschland narrowed full-year 2023 outlook for both, revenues and OIBDA, to 'upper-range of low single-digit percent growth'.

