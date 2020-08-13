Telefónica Deutschland Q2 Adj. OIBDA Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telefónica Deutschland (TFTHF.OB) reported a second quarter loss of 18 million euros compared to a loss of 49 million euros, previous year. Basic loss per share was 0.01 euros compared to a loss of 0.02 euros. Adjusted OIBDA declined by 5.1 percent to 552 million euros.

Second quarter revenues were 1.79 billion euros, up 0.3 percent. The company gained 463,000 postpaid accesses since the end of 2019, 235,000 of them in the second quarter alone.

Telefónica Deutschland confirmed its revenue and OIBDA outlook for the full year.

