Telefonica Deutschland Preliminary Q4 OIBDA Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF.OB, TFTHF.OB) reported fourth quarter OIBDA of 639 million euros, up 3.2% year-over-year. Excluding Covid-19, OIBDA growth would have been 1.8 percentage points.

Fourth quarter revenues was 2.02 billion euros, up 2.7% year-over-year. Excluding Covid-19, revenue growth would have been 0.2 percentage points.

For fiscal 2021, Telefónica Deutschland expects total revenues to be flat to slightly positive and OIBDA adjusted for exceptional effects to be broadly stable to slightly positive.

The company said a dividend of 18 euro cents per share will also be the increased floor for the years 2021 to 2023 extending the current dividend floor period by one year.

