TEF

Telefonica Deutschland lifted by new subscribers in Q3

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published

Telefonica Deutschland reported solid third-quarter results on Wednesday, supported by the addition of 308,000 postpaid clients and low churn rates as its network investments paid off.

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE reported solid third-quarter results on Wednesday, supported by the addition of 308,000 postpaid clients and low churn rates as its network investments paid off.

Core profits rose by 0.8% to 595 million euros ($703 million) even after stripping out a windfall of 407 million euros from the sale of infrastructure assets, the unit of Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC said in a statement.

Revenue was ahead by 0.4% despite headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic, enabling the operator of the O2 brand to confirm its guidance for flat to slightly positive revenue growth and broadly stable to slightly positive profits in 2020.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters