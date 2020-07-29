Telefonica Deutschland H1 Loss Narrows, OIBDA Down; Confirms FY20 View

(RTTNews) - German telecom company Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (TELDF.OB, TFTHF.OB) Wednesday reported that its first-half net loss was 62 million euros, narrower than last year's loss of 157 million euros.

The operating loss was 30 million euros, compared to prior year's operating loss of 131 million euros.

OIBDA amounted to 1.09 billion euros, down 1.9 percent as revenue flow-through was offset by higher supply volumes as well as COVID-19 impacts.

Revenue totaled 3.64 billion euros, a growth of 2 percent. Excluding combined special factors, operational revenue trends are intact and posted 3.8 percent growth.

In the second quarter, OIBDA fell 5.1 percent from last year to 552 million euros, while revenue edged up 0.3 percent to 1.79 billion euros.

As of June 30, Telefonica Deutschland's mobile customer accesses reached 43.5 million, up 0.7 percent from last year.

Looking ahead, the company confirmed its financial outlook for fiscal 2020 for revenue and OIBDA while anticipating C/S to be below the initially envisaged 17-18 percent.

The company said it is continuously monitoring & analysing COVID-19 impacts.

