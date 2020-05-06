Telefonica Deutschland grows faster in Q1, confirms outlook

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE on Wednesday reported an acceleration in first-quarter revenue growth, saying its business had been largely unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic and confirming its outlook for the year.

The operator of the O2 brand, controlled by Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC, said top-line growth picked up to 3.8% - the fastest since the 2014 merger that created the company - buoyed by a 2.4% gain in mobile service revenues.

Adjusted operating income rose by 1.6% to 532 million euros ($576 million), the company said in a statement. It maintained its forecast for flat to slightly positive revenue growth this year and broadly stable to slightly positive profits.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 5084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.