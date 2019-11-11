Telefonica Deutschland, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Cooperate To Expand Network

(RTTNews) - Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (TELDF.OB, TFTHF.OB) said Monday that the company, Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK), and and Vodafone Group plc (VOD.L, VOD) have agreed to cooperate in expanding their networks throughout Germany.

The expansion will ensure the best possible mobile broadband coverage for German customers, especially in rural areas and along roads, railways and rivers, Telefonica Deutschland noted.

According to Telefonica Deustchland, the coverage requirements were imposed on the network operators by the Federal Network Agency, or BNetzA, as part of the 2019 frequency auction, and require investments in the billions from the telco operators.

After investing about 6.5 billion euros altogether in the 2019 frequency auction, the cooperation between the three companies serves to largely close white spots in sparsely populated regions and along traffic routes in an economically viable way.

The three telecommunications providers plan to build up to 6,000 new mobile sites in a coordinated manner.

Telefonica Deutschland said it has now signed a respective letter of intent. 1&1 Drillisch is invited to join the cooperation provided the willingness to contribute equally in the rollout plans.

The joint construction of additional radio masts and towers as well as their technical connectivity and use significantly enables to save time and costs compared to an individual rollout. The companies involved will set up an equal number of new sites that all partners may use under the same conditions to set up their own antennas and network technology.

Further details of the cooperation are to be contractually agreed by the companies by spring 2020 at the latest. The joint network rollout planning could start soon thereafter.

