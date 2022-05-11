Telefonica Deutschland confirms outlook after Q1 results

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Telefonica Deutschland confirmed its 2022 outlook for sales and operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) on Wednesday after reporting a 5.2% jump in first quarter sales boosted by strong demand for expensive smartphones.

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE confirmed its 2022 outlook for sales and operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) on Wednesday after reporting a 5.2% jump in first quarter sales boosted by strong demand for expensive smartphones.

The group reported sales of almost 1.95 billion euros ($2.1 billion) and said adjusted OIBDA rose 7.2% to 602 million euros in the quarter.

The Munich-based firm said it did not see direct impact of the war in Ukraine on its operational business.

($1 = 0.9482 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters