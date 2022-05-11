Telefonica Deutschland confirms outlook after Q1 results

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE confirmed its 2022 outlook for sales and operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) on Wednesday after reporting a 5.2% jump in first quarter sales boosted by strong demand for expensive smartphones.

The group reported sales of almost 1.95 billion euros ($2.1 billion) and said adjusted OIBDA rose 7.2% to 602 million euros in the quarter.

The Munich-based firm said it did not see direct impact of the war in Ukraine on its operational business.

($1 = 0.9482 euros)

