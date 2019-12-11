Telefonica Deutschland Backs FY19 View; Sees Revenue Growth Further Ahead

(RTTNews) - Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (TELDF.OB, TFTHF.OB) Wednesday reiterated its full-year 2019 outlook, and said it expects revenue growth of a minimum cumulated 5% in the 3-year period between 2020 and 2022 with continuous margin improvement.

OIBDA will benefit from revenues streams as well as continued efficiency gains, as the company strives for ongoing margin improvement.

Further, the company announced a dividend proposal of 0.17 euros per share for the financial year 2019, which will be a floor during the investment phase. The company intends to propose the dividend to the AGM in May 2020.

In its strategy update including mid-term ambitions, Telefonica Deutschland reported breakthrough in network quality with 'good' ratings in major network tests. The company is launching a 2-year network-focused smart investment programme to further push network quality.

The company also talked about its 5G plans, noting that it aims to further accelerate its growth trajectory in three areas. These include growing mobile market share in rural areas; Smart bundling of fixed & mobile products and fixed-mobile-substitution ; and seizing the B2B market opportunity, particularly in the SME segment.

