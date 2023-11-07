News & Insights

Markets

Telefonica Deutschland Announces Voluntary Offer By Telefonica Local Services

November 07, 2023 — 05:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Telefonica Local Services has decided to make a voluntary public acquisition offer in the form of a partial offer to the shareholders of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG, to acquire up to 838,452,647 non-par value registered shares in Telefonica Deutschland not already directly held by Telefonica Local Services, corresponding to approximately 28.19% of the share capital and the voting rights of Telefonica Deutschland. The offer provides for payment of a cash consideration of 2.35 euros per Telefonica Deutschland share. The offer will not be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold.

Telefonica Local Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telefonica, S.A., with registered office in Madrid, Spain. Telefonica, S.A. currently indirectly holds approximately 69.22% of Telefonica Deutschland's share capital and voting rights, and directly holds approximately 2.59% of Telefonica Deutschland's share capital and voting rights.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.