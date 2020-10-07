Markets

Telefónica, Deutsche Telekom Enter 10-yr Contingent Contract To Expand Fixed Network Cooperation

(RTTNews) - Telefónica Deutschland (TDE.L, TEF) and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY.PK) have signed a ten-year contingent contract for an early extension of existing cooperation in the fixed network. The agreement will become effective in spring 2021. The two companies also cooperate in other areas of network expansion and sharing.

Under the contract, Telefónica Deutschland will market Deutsche Telekom's fibre to the home access services (FTTH) to its customers. Also, Telefónica Deutschland will continue to use VDSL and vectoring wholesale products of Deutsche Telekom.

