Telefonica cuts dividend as pandemic crimps 2020 profit 14%

Isla Binnie Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica cut its planned shareholder payback on Thursday after posting a drop in underlying net profit for 2020 due to lower demand prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The group said it would offer a dividend of 0.30 euros ($0.3653) per share, down from 0.40 euros per share in the previous year, after underlying net profit, stripping out restructuring costs, capital gains and other impacts, fell 14% to 3.09 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8212 euros)

