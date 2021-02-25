Telefonica cuts dividend as pandemic crimps 2020 profit 14%

MADRID, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica TEF.MC cut its planned shareholder payback on Thursday after posting a drop in underlying net profit for 2020 due to lower demand prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The group said it would offer a dividend of 0.30 euros ($0.3653) per share, down from 0.40 euros per share in the previous year, after underlying net profit, stripping out restructuring costs, capital gains and other impacts, fell 14% to 3.09 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8212 euros)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Inti Landauro)

