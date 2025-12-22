Markets

Telefonica To Cut 5,500 Jobs In $2.9 Bln Cost-Reduction Drive : Reports

December 22, 2025 — 01:29 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Spanish telecoms company Telefonica SA (TNE5.DE) reportedly plans to cut around 5,500 jobs as part of a sweeping cost-reduction program, according to Bloomberg.

The company said it has reached an agreement with Spanish trade unions on a voluntary departure plan, expected to cost about $2.9 billion and generate annual savings of more than $700 million.

Most of the job cuts will affect Spain, where Telefonica employs roughly 25,000 people. Employee exits are expected to begin early next year, with a positive impact on cash generation projected from 2026.

TNE5.DE closed Monday's trading at 3.4180 euros on the XETRA.

