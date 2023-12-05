News & Insights

TEF

Telefonica CFO: No plan to delist Telefonica Deutschland

Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

December 05, 2023 — 01:27 pm EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

Adds context, CFO quote

MADRID, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Telefonica TEF.MC has no plan to delist Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE following the ongoing tender offer, Chief Financial Officer Laura Abasolo said on Tuesday.

This month, Spain's Telefonica announced a public tender offer to buy the 28.19% of Telefonica Deutschland it does not own for 2.35 euros ($2.51) per share. The acceptance period started on Tuesday and expires on Jan 17 2024.

"We currently have no plans to delist Telefonica Deutschland, Telefonica does not envisage raising the price of this offer. This price is best and final," Abasolo told Reuters.

The acquisition comes as the company launched a three-year strategic plan to boost profitability by reducing capital expenditure, raising revenue and cutting costs. Telefonica had also decided to focus on Spain, Brazil, Britain and Germany.

"The offer reinforces our strategy to focus on our core geographies," Abasolo added.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; writing by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Aislinn Laing and Josie Kao)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; +918 35 68 34;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.