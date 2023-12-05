Telefonica CFO: No plan to delist Telefonica Deutschland

Adds context, CFO quote

MADRID, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Telefonica TEF.MC has no plan to delist Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE following the ongoing tender offer, Chief Financial Officer Laura Abasolo said on Tuesday.

This month, Spain's Telefonica announced a public tender offer to buy the 28.19% of Telefonica Deutschland it does not own for 2.35 euros ($2.51) per share. The acceptance period started on Tuesday and expires on Jan 17 2024.

"We currently have no plans to delist Telefonica Deutschland, Telefonica does not envisage raising the price of this offer. This price is best and final," Abasolo told Reuters.

The acquisition comes as the company launched a three-year strategic plan to boost profitability by reducing capital expenditure, raising revenue and cutting costs. Telefonica had also decided to focus on Spain, Brazil, Britain and Germany.

"The offer reinforces our strategy to focus on our core geographies," Abasolo added.

