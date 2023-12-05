Telefonica CFO: No plan to delist Telefonica Deutschland

MADRID, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Telefonica TEF.MC has no plan to delist Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE following the ongoing tender offer, Chief Financial Officer Laura Abasolo said on Tuesday.

"We currently have no plans to delist Telefonica Deutschland, Telefonica does not envisage rising the price of this offer. This price is best and final," she said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Earlier this month, Spain's Telefonica announced a public tender offer to buy the 28.19% of Telefonica Deutschland it does not own for 2.35 euros ($2.51) per share.

The acceptance period started on Tuesday and expires on Jan 17 2024.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; writing by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Aislinn Laing)

