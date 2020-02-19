Telefonica Brasil's Q4 profit falls 4.2% despite higher revenues

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest wireless carrier Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA reported a drop in fourth-quarter net income, despite higher revenues and lower costs.

Telefonica Brasil's recurring net income hit 1.486 billion reais ($341 million), down 4.2% from a year earlier, while a Refinitiv consensus estimate was expecting a profit of 1.519 billion reais.

($1 = 4.3563 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.