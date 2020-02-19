US Markets

Telefonica Brasil's Q4 profit falls 4.2% despite higher revenues

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazil's largest wireless carrier Telefonica Brasil SA reported a drop in fourth-quarter net income, despite higher revenues and lower costs.

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest wireless carrier Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA reported a drop in fourth-quarter net income, despite higher revenues and lower costs.

Telefonica Brasil's recurring net income hit 1.486 billion reais ($341 million), down 4.2% from a year earlier, while a Refinitiv consensus estimate was expecting a profit of 1.519 billion reais.

($1 = 4.3563 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular