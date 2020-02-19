Telefonica Brasil's Q4 profit dragged down by taxes, depreciation costs

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest wireless carrier Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA reported on Wednesday a lower than expected fourth-quarter profit as higher taxes and depreciation costs overshadowed an improved operating performance.

The subsidiary of Spain's Telefónica SA TEF.MC, which in Brazil operates under the brand Vivo, said quarterly net income totalled 1.274 billion reais ($293 million), down 14.3% year-on-year and below a consensus estimate of 1.519 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv.

In recurring terms and excluding the adoption of international accounting standards known as IFRS 16, however, the company's net profit fell by only 4.2% to 1.486 billion reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of Vivo's operating performance also known as EBITDA, rose by 22.8% in the fourth-quarter to 4.967 billion reais.

Analysts on average expected an EBITDA of 4.463 billion reais, according to Refinitiv data.

The carrier's quarterly net revenue climbed 2.6% year-on-year to 11.377 billion reais, driven mostly by a 5.2% rise in the mobile segment and a 46.2% jump in device sales due to Black Friday and Christmas.

Operating costs declined by 8.9% in the same comparison to 6.4 billion reais.

Telefonica Brasil invested 2.357 billion reais in the fourth quarter, up 11.5% from a year ago, focusing mainly on the expansion of its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), as well as 4G and 4.5G coverage.

Telefonica Brasil shares have risen around 1% this year, underperforming the shares of rival TIM Participacoes TIMP3.SA, which have climbed almost 10% in the same period.

Last week, TIM reported quarterly earnings that beat market expectations on higher customer spending, with its Chief Executive Pietro Labriola citing confidence to further boost results quarter over quarter in 2020.

($1 = 4.3563 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Susan Fenton)

