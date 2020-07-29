US Markets

Telefonica Brasil's Q2 profit drops 21.6% but still exceeds expectations

Gabriela Mello Reuters
Telefonica Brasil SA on Wednesday reported a 21.6% drop in second-quarter net income, but still hit market expectations as lower financial expenses slightly compensated smaller revenues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a securities filing, Brazil's largest wireless carrier said its net profit hit 1.113 billion reais in the quarter to June 30, above a consensus estimate of 1.008 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv.

