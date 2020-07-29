Telefonica Brasil's Q2 profit dips 21.6% but still exceeds expectations

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA on Wednesday reported a 21.6% drop in second-quarter net income, but exceeded market expectations as lower financial expenses and cost-control efforts slightly compensated for smaller revenues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil's largest wireless carrier said in a securities filing that its net profit hit 1.113 billion reais ($215.98 million) in the quarter ended June 30, above a consensus estimate of 1.008 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv.

Operating performance measured by recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 4.103 billion reais, surpassing a Refinitiv estimate of 4.2 billion reais. EBITDA margin rose 0.5 percentage point to 39.8%.

The local subsidiary of Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC, which operates under the Vivo brand, posted a 5.1% fall in quarterly net revenue to 10.3 billion reais, driven by both mobile and landline services. The company also cited an almost 41% drop in smartphone sales as stores closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Recurring operating costs dipped by 5.9% to 6.2 billion reais, mostly as a result of the store closures, while financial expenses plunged 68.9% as the company reduced its net debt.

That offset a 5.3% rise in depreciation and amortization costs amid the expansion of Telefonica Brasil's fiber network.

Vivo's total customer base shrank 2.5% to 92 million users, with 0.9% growth in the mobile segment -- in which the carrier accounts for a third of the market, the largest level in 14 years -- failing to compensate for a 14.6% drop in fixed-line business.

The company invested 1.909 billion reais in the second-quarter, almost a fifth less than in the same period of 2019, focusing mostly on the expansion of its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network, as well as 4G and 4.5G coverage.

($1 = 5.1533 reais)

