Telefonica Brasil's Q1 profit falls and misses expectations on higher taxes, depreciation
By Gabriela Mello
SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA on Wednesday reported a 14.1% drop in first-quarter net income, missing market expectations as higher taxes and depreciation overshadowed cost-cutting efforts.
Brazil's largest wireless carrier said its net profit hit 1.15 billion reais ($206.7 million) in the quarter ended on March 31, according to a securities filing, below a consensus estimate of 1.34 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv.
Its operating performance measured by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 3.4% year-on-year to 4.5 billion reais, surpassing a Refinitiv estimate of 4.33 billion reais.
Its EBITDA margin rose to 41.6% from 39.7% a year ago.
The local subsidiary of Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC, which in Brazil operates under the brand Vivo, posted a 1.4% drop in its quarterly net revenue to 10.8 billion reais, driven by both mobile and landline services, as well as lower smartphone sales.
Meanwhile, operational expenses declined by 4.5% to 6.3 billion reais as a result of automation and digitalization initiatives.
Vivo's total customer base shrank 2% to 93.1 million users, as a 14.6% decline in fixed-line business more than offset 1.7% growth in the mobile segment, in which the carrier now has a market share of 33%.
The company invested 1.65 billion reais in the first quarter, 2.8% less than in the same period of 2019, focusing mostly in the expansion of its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network, as well as 4G and 4.5G coverage.
Shares in Telefonica Brasil have fallen over 13% so far this year, slightly underperforming rival TIM Participacoes SA TIMP3.SA, which on Tuesday also reported a lower-than-expected net profit amid stagnant revenues.
($1 = 5.5783 reais)
(Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens)
((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryTEF
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship