Telefonica Brasil's net income falls 14% in Q1, missing expectations

Gabriela Mello Reuters
Telefonica Brasil SA on Wednesday reported a 14.1% drop in first-quarter net income, missing market expectations as higher taxes and depreciation overshadowed its cost-cutting efforts.

In a securities filing, Brazil's largest wireless carrier said its net profit hit 1.15 billion reais ($206.7 million) in the quarter to March 31, below a consensus estimate of 1.34 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.5783 reais)

