Telefonica Brasil's net income falls 14% in Q1, missing expectations
SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA on Wednesday reported a 14.1% drop in first-quarter net income, missing market expectations as higher taxes and depreciation overshadowed its cost-cutting efforts.
In a securities filing, Brazil's largest wireless carrier said its net profit hit 1.15 billion reais ($206.7 million) in the quarter to March 31, below a consensus estimate of 1.34 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv.
($1 = 5.5783 reais)
(Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens)
((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship