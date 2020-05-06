Telefonica Brasil's net income falls 14% in Q1, missing expectations

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA on Wednesday reported a 14.1% drop in first-quarter net income, missing market expectations as higher taxes and depreciation overshadowed its cost-cutting efforts.

In a securities filing, Brazil's largest wireless carrier said its net profit hit 1.15 billion reais ($206.7 million) in the quarter to March 31, below a consensus estimate of 1.34 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.5783 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.