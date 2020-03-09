Telefonica Brasil to convert all shares into single class of stock -filing

SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA plans to convert all its 1.1 billion preferred shares into common stock, adopting a single-class share structure, the company said in a filing on Monday.

The Brazilian subsidiary of Spain's Telefonica SA said its board will ask for the approval of telecom regulator Anatel for the transaction.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Leslie Adler)

