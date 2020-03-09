US Markets

Telefonica Brasil to convert all shares into single class of stock -filing

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Telefonica Brasil SA plans to convert all its 1.1 billion preferred shares into common stock, adopting a single-class share structure, the company said in a filing on Monday.

The Brazilian subsidiary of Spain's Telefonica SA said its board will ask for the approval of telecom regulator Anatel for the transaction.

