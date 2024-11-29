Telefonica Brasil Sets 2024 Interest on Capital Payments

Telefonica Brasil (VIV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Telefonica Brasil has announced the payment dates for Interest on Capital (IoC) for the first and second quarters of 2024, with a total of R$855 million to be distributed among shareholders on December 17, 2024. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to shareholder returns, integrating the IoC into the mandatory minimum dividend for the fiscal year. Investors holding shares through Banco Bradesco or brokerage firms will receive payments directly, while others must visit the bank to claim their distributions.

For further insights into VIV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.