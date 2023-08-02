Telefonica Brasil S.A., - ADR (VIV) Price Target Increased by 9.97% to 10.75

The average one-year price target for Telefonica Brasil S.A., - ADR (NYSE:VIV) has been revised to 10.75 / share. This is an increase of 9.97% from the prior estimate of 9.77 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.70 to a high of 12.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.70% from the latest reported closing price of 8.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefonica Brasil S.A., - ADR. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIV is 0.08%, a decrease of 23.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.70% to 123,975K shares. The put/call ratio of VIV is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 32,612K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,142K shares, representing a decrease of 47.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIV by 33.28% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 21,156K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 13,523K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,176K shares, representing an increase of 39.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIV by 91.85% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,117K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,672K shares, representing a decrease of 37.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIV by 51.95% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 3,547K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIV by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telefônica Brasil S.A., holder of the Vivo brand, is the largest telecommunications company in Brasil, with 33 thousand direct employees, 108 thousand allies, as we call its service providers and contractors, and 94 million accesses in the mobile and fixed operation.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.