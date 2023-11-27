Telefonica Brasil S.A., - ADR (VIV) Price Target Increased by 6.46% to 10.74

The average one-year price target for Telefonica Brasil S.A., - ADR (NYSE:VIV) has been revised to 10.74 / share. This is an increase of 6.46% from the prior estimate of 10.09 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.79 to a high of 12.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.72% from the latest reported closing price of 10.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefonica Brasil S.A., - ADR. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 9.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIV is 0.09%, an increase of 10.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 115,198K shares. The put/call ratio of VIV is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 28,169K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIV by 1.88% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 21,804K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,156K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIV by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 13,993K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,523K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIV by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,071K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIV by 45.78% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 2,730K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telefônica Brasil S.A., holder of the Vivo brand, is the largest telecommunications company in Brasil, with 33 thousand direct employees, 108 thousand allies, as we call its service providers and contractors, and 94 million accesses in the mobile and fixed operation.

