Telefonica Brasil reports profit of $180 mln in 1st qtr

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil on Tuesday reported a net income of 942 million reais ($180.43 million) in the first quarter, down 18% compared with a year ago, saying it reflected higher financial expenses and depreciation.

Telefonica Brasil also announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Teladoc Health TDOC.N in order to launch a telemedicine digital platform in Brazil called Viva V. It did not disclose the size of any investments in the new venture.

($1 = 5.2208 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Leslie Adler)

