News & Insights

Stocks

Telefônica Brasil Proposes R$2 Billion Capital Reduction

November 05, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Telefonica Brasil (VIV) has released an update.

Telefônica Brasil S.A. has announced a proposal to reduce its capital stock by R$2 billion, a move designed to reimburse shareholders without canceling shares. The company’s capital will decrease from R$62.07 billion to R$60.07 billion, with shareholder participation percentages remaining unchanged. This decision, supported by the Audit and Control Committee and the Fiscal Board, will be discussed further in an extraordinary general meeting.

For further insights into VIV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.