Telefônica Brasil Proposes R$2 Billion Capital Reduction

Telefonica Brasil (VIV) has released an update.

Telefônica Brasil S.A. has announced a proposal to reduce its capital stock by R$2 billion, a move designed to reimburse shareholders without canceling shares. The company’s capital will decrease from R$62.07 billion to R$60.07 billion, with shareholder participation percentages remaining unchanged. This decision, supported by the Audit and Control Committee and the Fiscal Board, will be discussed further in an extraordinary general meeting.

For further insights into VIV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.