Telefonica Brasil price target raised to $11.80 from $11.50 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Telefonica Brasil (VIV) to $11.80 from $11.50 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm rolled price targets in the European telecom space to 2025, and revisited its spectrum liability assumptions “following a phase of more benign spectrum outcomes.”
