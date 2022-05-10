Telefonica Brasil posts Q1 profit below expectations

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil VIVT3.SA on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit fell 20.4%, missing analysts estimates.

The unit of Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC, which operates under the Vivo brand in Brazil, posted net profit of 750 million reais, while the Refinitiv forecast was 1.38 billion reais.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

