Telefonica Brasil posts Q1 profit below expectations

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Telefonica Brasil on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit fell 20.4%, missing analysts estimates.

The unit of Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC, which operates under the Vivo brand in Brazil, posted net profit of 750 million reais, while the Refinitiv forecast was 1.38 billion reais.

