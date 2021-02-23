Telefonica Brasil posts $240 mln profit in Q4

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Telecoms operator Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA on Tuesday posted a net profit of 1.3 billion reais ($240 million), a modest 1.5% rise compared to a year ago, boosted by higher revenue from mobile clients.

The company's fiber optic business was a bright spot, growing 36% as the pandemic forced many Brazilians to work from home.

($1 = 5.4409 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

