News & Insights

Stocks

Telefonica Brasil Plans R$2 Billion Capital Reduction

November 05, 2024 — 05:01 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Telefonica Brasil (VIV) has released an update.

Telefonica Brasil is set to reduce its capital stock by R$2 billion, a move that will reimburse shareholders without canceling shares. This reduction, pending approval at an extraordinary general meeting, will adjust the company’s capital to R$60.07 billion. Shareholders are expected to receive their payments by July 2025, maintaining their ownership percentages intact.

For further insights into VIV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.