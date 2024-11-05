Telefonica Brasil Plans R$2 Billion Capital Reduction

Telefonica Brasil (VIV) has released an update.
Telefonica Brasil is set to reduce its capital stock by R$2 billion, a move that will reimburse shareholders without canceling shares. This reduction, pending approval at an extraordinary general meeting, will adjust the company’s capital to R$60.07 billion. Shareholders are expected to receive their payments by July 2025, maintaining their ownership percentages intact.
