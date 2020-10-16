Telefonica Brasil fined for giving soccer tickets to civil servants

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA has been fined by Brazil's General Comptroller's Office for giving civil servants tickets to the 2014 World Cup soccer finals, a securities filing showed on Friday.

Telefonica Brasil will pay a fine of 45.7 million reais ($8.14 million), it said, adding the comptroller's office did not find any damage to public administration or advantages gained from providing the tickets to the officials.

Telefonica said it was part of its marketing and promotion efforts.

($1 = 5.6124 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

