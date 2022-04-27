Telefonica Brasil expects $1.09 billion of synergies with Oi deal

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil VIVT3.SA said on Wednesday it estimates the assets acquired from Brazilian telecom Oi Movel OIBR4.SA will create 5.4 billion reais ($1.09 billion) in value.

In a presentation the company, which operates in the country under the brand Vivo, said the figure refers to efficiencies in costs and investments and already accounts for incorporation costs.

The company added it expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and operating cash flow margins to be above 70%.

Telefonica expects the complete migration of Oi Movel's clients to its base to take place until the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The company agreed to buy Oi's mobile operations in an auction in late 2020, when it made a joint bid of 16.5 billion reais with rivals TIM SA TIMS3.SA and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico's America Movil SAB de CV AMXL.MX.

($1 = 4.9642 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Chris Reese)

