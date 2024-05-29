News & Insights

Telefônica Brasil Evaluates Potential Business Deal

May 29, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Telefonica Brasil (VIV) has released an update.

Telefônica Brasil S.A. is currently in discussions about a potential business operation with Desktop S.A., although no definitive decisions or agreements have been formalized as of yet. The company emphasizes its commitment to keeping shareholders and the market updated in compliance with applicable regulations.

